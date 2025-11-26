Sergio Perez’s revealing final message to Christian Horner before Red Bull axe

Sergio Perez has revealed that he warned Red Bull his replacement “will cost them a lot” in a remarkable admission about his final message to Christian Horner.

After a difficult 2024 F1 season, Perez was replaced by Liam Lawson.

The Mexican’s form led to continued speculation around his future.

Perez was reportedly close to losing his seat to Daniel Ricciardo during the summer break of 2024.

As his form didn’t improve, Red Bull paid him off and replaced him with Lawson.

Lawson’s Red Bull stint was even more disappointing, resulting in him being dropped after just two races.

Yuki Tsunoda has since been given a chance alongside Max Verstappen but has generally struggled.

Tsunoda is now expected to be replaced by Isack Hadjar next year, potentially ending his F1 career.

Since Ricciardo’s shock decision to leave the team for Renault in 2019, the second Red Bull driver has struggled to match Verstappen.

Wild theories have circulated suggesting Red Bull builds the car around Verstappen’s driving style.

Others have argued that the second car doesn’t get the same machinery as Verstappen or has to wait longer for upgrades.

In an interview with Motorsport.com’s Italian edition, Perez shared his final message to Horner:

“Thank you so much for everything. And I’m very sorry for anyone who comes here, because it will cost them a lot,” he said.

Verstappen will become ‘the best driver’ ever

Verstappen has won four consecutive F1 drivers’ titles and remains in contention for a fifth.

The Dutchman is 24 points behind Lando Norris with two rounds remaining. Norris can secure his first title by finishing second in both races.

Regardless of the championship outcome, Perez believes Verstappen “will become the best driver in the history of the sport” due to the Red Bull project being “made for him.”

“What happened with Red Bull, in the end, I knew it was the best thing that could have happened to me,” he added.

“Because being at Red Bull and the conditions I found myself in were very demanding. And all the drivers who have arrived and those who will arrive will continue to have the same problems because it’s a very complex car to drive, where you have to constantly adapt to Verstappen’s style.

“I think he will become the best driver in the history of the sport; the Red Bull project is made for him.”