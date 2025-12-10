The crazy similarities between Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris’s first F1 titles

The similarities between Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris’s first F1 world championship wins with McLaren are startling.

Both Hamilton and Norris won their maiden F1 world drivers’ titles with McLaren.

Norris clinched the F1 world title by two points over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after finishing third in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In doing so, Norris became the 35th world champion in F1’s 75-year history and the 11th to hail from Great Britain.

It also marked McLaren’s first drivers’ title since Hamilton in 2008.

But winning their maiden F1 crown at the same team is not the only similarity shared by Norris and Hamilton…

Both Hamilton and Norris won the season opener in Australia on March 16th

Both Hamilton and Norris claimed their second win of the season in Monaco on May 25th

Both Hamilton and Norris crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix

Both Hamilton and Norris claimed their first British Grand Prix win on July 6th

Both Hamilton and Norris clinched their maiden F1 titles at the season finale

The key advice Hamilton gave Norris

Norris was overcome with emotion as his achievement sunk in

Seven-time world champion Hamilton revealed he offered Norris advice ahead of the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"I'm really, really happy for him," Hamilton told the media after the race. "He did such a great job this season.

"I told him going into the weekend, just continue doing you. What you've been doing works, so don't change it. Go into the weekend and just take it one corner at a time.

"Clearly, that's what he did. Great to see another Brit win a championship. Awesome for the sport. It went right down to the last race. What more can you ask for?”

Speaking about Hamilton’s support, Norris told Channel 4: “I grew up watching Lewis and and I love the guy.

“I texted him and he sent me some some words of wisdom on, I think Thursday night, after the dinner. Just to try and help me out a little bit, and that's something I love and respect a lot.

“But just the fact I get to see my name next to his it's something that's pretty pretty nuts because I grew up watching him, so the fact I now get to race against him and he helps me out at times, he helps me through those moments. I love it.”