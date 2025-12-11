The top-10 highest paid F1 drivers of 2025 have been revealed, according to Forbes.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is top of the pile, despite missing out on the 2025 F1 world championship, with an estimated $76million.

Verstappen’s base salary is believed to be around $65m, with performance-based bonuses making up the rest.

Second-place goes to Lewis Hamilton with an estimated $70.5m in total earnings.

That is despite a torrid first season with Ferrari for the seven-time world champion, who failed to finish on a grand prix podium and ended up sixth in the world championship standings, a whopping 156 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lando Norris is third with estimated earnings of $57.5m. The newly-crowned world champion has to settle with P3 in this list, but landing the biggest prize in motorsport will surely make up for that.

The McLaren driver is reportedly paid a base salary of $18m but racked up nearly $40m in bonuses. One would imagine Norris could be on for a pay rise after becoming world champion for the first time.

Fourth spot goes to his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. The Australian, who finished third in the 2025 world championship, earned an estimated $37.5m this year.

Ferrari’s Leclerc sits fifth with a reported earning of $30m for 2025. That is his base salary, with no bonuses accumulated this year, according to Forbes.

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso is sixth with £26.5m, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in seventh and Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll in eighth.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Completing the top 10 are Williams driver Carlos Sainz and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, who reportedly earned $12.5m in his first F1 season. Not bad for a 19-year-old.

Forbes notes their estimates “are based on financial documents, legal filings and press reports, as well as conversations with industry insiders.”

The earnings also don’t take into account earnings from outside of the championship, including the likes of external sponsorship, merchandise or social media. Taxes also aren’t included.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

F1's top-10 highest-paid drivers