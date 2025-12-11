How to watch Lando Norris pick up F1 trophy at FIA Prize Giving Gala

Lando Norris will officially be crowned F1 world champion at the 2025 FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, but when do the awards take place?

This year’s event takes place on Friday 12 December in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

McLaren’s Norris will finally get his hands on the F1 world championship trophy after clinching his maiden drivers’ crown in last Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris finished third to pip Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who will also be in attendance, to become the 35th driver to be crowned world champion in F1’s 75-year history.

How to watch the 2025 FIA Prize Giving Ceremony?

The event will be held at 11pm local time, which is 6pm for those in the UK.

It takes place at 7pm CET, 10am PST, 1pm EST, 3am Saturday 13 December JST and 2am Saturday 13 December CST.

You can live stream the ceremony for free on the official FIA YouTube channel.

What is the FIA Awards Ceremony?

The FIA’s annual Prize Giving gala is held every 12 months and honours world champions from every FIA-backed motorsport category, including F1.

The ceremony celebrates title winners, teams and leading figures from across motorsport to “recognise exceptional talent and outstanding achievements on and off the track”.

Norris will be handed the drivers’ championship trophy, which was designed in 1995 by Fox Silver.

The iconic cup is made up of silver and gold and features the name and signature of each world champion engraved to the outside.

Norris will be the latest to his signature engraved into the biggest prize in motorsport.

McLaren will also be presented with the World Constructors’ Championship trophy for the second year running, after successfully defending the title in 2025.

The FIA’s Prize Giving Gala is viewed as a traditional conclusion to the motorsport season.

World Rally and Formula E championships will also be honoured.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Dreams of a Champion’, which reflects on the years of “dedication and sacrifice needed to achieve the ultimate goal”.

The top three finishers in the F1 world championship are permitted to attend.

Lewis Hamilton famously skipped the awards gala in 2021 following his controversial title defeat to Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion was fined €50,000 for the no-show.