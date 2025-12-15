How did Williams F1 team principal James Vowles fare on his racing return?

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles was victorious on his return to competitive racing.

Vowles, together with 2024 Pro-Am winner Alexander West, two-time International GT Open Pro-Am champion Marco Pulcini and 2025 International GT Open Am runner-up Mark Sansom, claimed victory in the Am category in the Gulf 12 Hours.

The Williams chief shared stints with the trio in a McLaren 720S GT3 EVO with the Garage 59 squad at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“Fantastic! AM category winners after 12 tough hours of racing alongside some incredible drivers and teams. This victory means that, for the second consecutive year, @Garage_59 leaves the Gulf 12 Hours as class winners,” Vowles wrote in a social media post.

“From 09:00 this morning through until 23:00 this evening, we gave it everything and we couldn’t be happier with this result. Thank you to everyone for the support over the past few days and those who came out in person.

“A final thanks to Alex, Mark and Marco. Brilliant teammates. Thank you to @Garage_59. Really happy with my progress and a weekend I won’t forget.”

Vowles has had reason to celebrate on back-to-back weekends in Abu Dhabi, after Williams ended the 2025 F1 season by clinching fifth place in the constructors’ championship.

The 46-year-old Briton last raced competitively in 2022 when he entered four rounds of the Asian Le Mans Series with the Garage 59 team. Vowles previously scored two points across the Dubai and Abu Dhabi rounds.

Vowles also competed in a show run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed when he drove the 1992 F1 world championship-winning Williams.