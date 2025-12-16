Disgraced ex-F1 race director Michael Masi lands new motorsport role

Ex-F1 race director Michael Masi has landed a new motorsport role in New Zealand.

Masi, who lost his F1 role in 2022, has been appointed by Motorsport New Zealand to become the event director for the Repco NextGen NZ Championship.

In the position, the 47-year-old will oversee a range of national series and be responsible for the series’ race officials and operations team. Masi will be focused on “ensuring the safe, fair, and professional delivery of each round”.

“New Zealand has an abundantly rich and proud heritage in the sport,” Masi said.

“I’m very much looking forward to working in partnership with, and supporting MotorSport New Zealand, Toyota New Zealand and the Repco NextGen NZ Championship to continue building upon and developing the continual improvement of the sport for all participants and stakeholders.”

Motorsport New Zealand president Deborah Day said: “Michael’s experience at the highest levels of global motorsport will help us sharpen our systems, elevate our championships, and support our officials.

“His appointment is an important step in our broader strategy to modernise, develop capability, and set the sport up for long-term success.”

Repco NextGen NZ Championship CEO Josie Spillane added: “Michael is an incredible addition to our summer and matches perfectly with our ambition to provide a World Class development championship for our competitors and New Zealand MotorSport.

“The process working with MotorSport New Zealand and Toyota to facilitate his addition as event director showcases what happens when the key stakeholders collaborate to drive the sport forward positively.”

What happened at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Masi was removed as F1 race director as part of a restructure at governing body the FIA in the wake of the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Australian failed to correctly apply the rules during a late Safety Car period and had a direct impact on the outcome of the world championship, leading to Max Verstappen snatching the title away from Lewis Hamilton.

Masi came under pressure from both the Mercedes and Red Bull teams to make decisions in their favour. He appeared to buckle under pressure from Red Bull to rush through a Safety Car restart.

Masi failed to correctly manage lapped cars, allowing only the five drivers between the two title contenders to unlap themselves, as well as the timing of the restart.

Verstappen, who had pitted for fresh soft tyres, overtook Hamilton, on old hards, on the last lap to clinch his maiden world title. Hamilton had dominated the race until the Safety Car and appeared set to land a record-breaking eighth drivers’ crown.

The FIA said “human error” was responsible for the incorrect application of the rules. Masi was replaced by two rotating race directors, Eduardo Freitas and Niells Wittich.

Masi revealed he received death threats following the controversy.