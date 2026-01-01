All you need to know about every F1 team’s 2026 launch plans

F1 is braced to enter a new era with arguably the biggest regulation overhaul in the world championship’s history upon us.

The 2026 season will feature much-changed cars and engines as part of a rules reset that could shake-up the competitive order.

With F1 poised to enter the unknown, there is extra excitement and intrigue surrounding each team team as they show-off their new designs ahead of the season.

There will be an air of secrecy this year given the first pre-season test at the end of January in Barcelona will take place behind-closed-doors, further fuelling the anticipation.

Here is a full breakdown of every F1 team’s 2026 launch plans…

Red Bull and Racing Bulls - January 15

Red Bull and Racing Bulls will conduct a joint launch on 15 January in the United States.

The two teams will only reveal their liveries for the 2026 season at the Detroit headquarters of engine partners Ford.

Red Bull were the first team to confirm their launch plans.

Audi - January 20

Audi are hosting what they are referring to as being a “global launch” event in Berlin on Tuesday 20 January.

The German manufacturer, who are taking over the existing Sauber outfit, will reveal their livery that will feature on their 2026 car.

F1 fans will be allowed to have a look at the livery the following day.

Ferrari - January 23

Ferrari will unveil their yet-to-be-named 2026 F1 challenger on 23 January.

Drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will hit the track in Ferrari's 2026 F1 car for the first time on the same day as part of a shakedown run at their Fiorano test track.

A 'Spec A' version of Ferrari's car will then head to Barcelona with the rest of the teams for private testing three days later.

Alpine - January 23

Alpine are set to unveil their livery on Friday 23 January in Barcelona, three days before the first pre-season test gets underway.

The Anglo-French squad will be hoping their A526 challenger will be a marked improvement on its predecessor, which ended up being the slowest car in 2025.

It will be Alpine’s first F1 car to not be powered by a Renault engine, having swapped to become Mercedes customers for the new rules cycle.

Haas - January 23

On the same day as Alpine, Haas will conduct an online reveal of the livery for their 2026 car, the VF-26.

Haas’s new livery is set to feature prominent branding from new title sponsor Toyota.

Cadillac - February 8

Cadillac have taken an unusual approach for the reveal of their first F1 livery.

This will be showcased for the first time during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday 8 February.

Aston Martin - February 9

Aston Martin are set to become the first F1 team to show off their actual 2026 car.

The first Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin, the Honda-powered AMR26, will be revealed on Monday 9 February.

Aston Martin will take the covers off their 2026 car two days before the first public pre-season test in Bahrain, and 10 days after the private Barcelona shakedown.

Teams yet to confirm F1 launch dates:

McLaren

Mercedes

Williams