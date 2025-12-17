Christian Horner in talks to buy stake in F1 team as he eyes return

Christian Horner is in talks with Alpine as he looks to secure a return to F1 in 2026.

Horner is eyeing up a 24 percent stake of the Anglo-French outfit, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

The 52-year-old Briton has been seeking a return to F1 since being sacked by Red Bull in the summer after 20 years in charge.

Horner reportedly has his sights set on the shares owned by American consortium Otro Capital.

Several high-profile athletes and other celebrities are associated with Otro Capital as investors, including boxer Anthony Joshua, golfer Rory McIIroy and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

Otro Capital is understood to be exploring a possible sale, and Horner has expressed his interest.

According to De Telegraaf, Horner has not denied that he is in talks with Alpine but refused to comment further.

Horner agreed a shorter period of gardening leave as part of a severance package that will enable him to return to the F1 paddock in the spring of next year.

Most recently, Horner was linked with Aston Martin.

Horner is believed to have been given a tour of the team’s Silverstone factory by former Red Bull colleague Adrian Newey under cover of darkness and held talks with Aston Martin, but no deal progressed.

Where would Horner fit in at Alpine?

Logistically, Alpine would make sense for Horner, as their F1 base is located close to his Oxfordshire home.

Should Horner join Alpine, he would link up with close friend Flavio Briatore, who is an advisor and de facto team boss.

It is unclear what role would be available to Horner, given Briatore has held the duties of team principal since the resignation of Oliver Oakes in May.

Meanwhile, F1 veteran Steve Nielsen has returned to Alpine as managing director.

Horner is known to want more control and a bigger role than the one he held at Red Bull if he does indeed make a comeback.

