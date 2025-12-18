Max Verstappen weighs in on Lewis Hamilton F1 struggles and retirement talk

Max Verstappen has weighed in on Lewis Hamilton’s struggles at Ferrari and whether he could retire from F1.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton ended a miserable maiden season with Ferrari sixth in the championship and nearly 100 points adrift of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton failed to finish on a grand prix podium for the first time in his illustrious career as Ferrari slipped from second to fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Hamilton rounded out the season with three consecutive Q1 exits and his disappointing results led some to suggest that the 40-year-old Briton should retire from F1.

But Verstappen does not see his great F1 rival quitting just yet.

"It hasn't been a nice season for him at Ferrari, you notice that with everything,” Verstappen said during an interview with Viaplay.

"To be honest, it hurts my heart as well. It’s not nice to see.

"So quitting? I don't know, he doesn't give up so he'll definitely be there [next year] but it's not nice to see.’’

Hamilton shuts down retirement talk

Hamilton moved to silence his naysayers by insisting that he is still chasing his “dream” of winning a record eighth world title and restore Ferrari to their former glory days.

Asked how he would respond to his doubters after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton, who fought back from 16th to finish eighth, replied: “I wouldn't say anything to them. None of them have done what I've done, so they're not even on my level.”

“It's the love for what you do, it's the love for racing,” he added. “I've got amazing support from people around me, my fans. It's that constant keeping an eye on the dream. I still have a dream that I hold hope in my heart for and that's what I work towards.”

Hamilton vowed to “unplug” and be uncontactable during the winter break.

"At the moment I'm only looking forward to the break," Hamilton said.

"Just to disconnecting, not speaking to anyone. No one will be able to get in touch with me this winter. I won't have my phone with me and I'm looking forward to that. Completely unplug from the matrix."