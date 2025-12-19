New numbers and names for F1 2026 as FIA reveals entry list

The FIA has published the official entry list for F1 2026.

The start of the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1’s governing body the FIA has published the official entry list for the 2026 season.

The list contains all 11 teams, including the new Cadillac squad, and also confirms every driver’s numbers for the first season of F1’s new rules era.

Sauber’s name has surprisingly remained despite Audi’s takeover of the Swiss outfit.

The company referred to in the FIA’s entry list is Sauber Motorsport AG, although the name entered will be Audi Revolut F1 Team, as previously revealed following the announcement of the German marque’s title sponsor.

McLaren’s name features a tweak. The reigning world champions will be officially known as McLaren Mastercard F1 Team.

Other title sponsorship deals see Haas renamed the TGR (Toyota Gazoo Racing) Haas F1 Team.

The FIA’s entry list confirms expected driver number changes, including world champion Lando Norris’s switch from number 4 to 1.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s switch from number 33 to number 3 is also reflected in the document.

F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad has taken the number 41 for his first grand prix season with Racing Bulls.

The new addition to the F1 2026 entry list is Cadillac. 

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for the American team as they return to the grid after a year on the sidelines. 

The full F1 2026 entry list 

NO.DRIVER NAMECOMPANY NAMETEAM NAMECHASSIS NAMEPOWER UNIT
1Lando NorrisMcLaren Racing LimitedMcLaren Mastercard F1 TeamMcLarenMercedes
81Oscar PiastriMcLaren Racing LimitedMcLaren Mastercard F1 TeamMcLarenMercedes
63George RussellMercedes-Benz Grand Prix LimitedMercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One TeamMercedesMercedes
12Andrea Kimi AntonelliMercedes-Benz Grand Prix LimitedMercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One TeamMercedesMercedes
3Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing LimitedOracle Red Bull RacingRed Bull RacingRed Bull Ford
6Isack HadjarRed Bull Racing LimitedOracle Red Bull RacingRed Bull RacingRed Bull Ford
16Charles LeclercFerrari S.p.AScuderia Ferrari HPFerrariFerrari
44Lewis HamiltonFerrari S.p.AScuderia Ferrari HPFerrariFerrari
23Alexander AlbonWilliams Grand Prix Engineering LtdAtlassian Williams F1 TeamAtlassian WilliamsMercedes
55Carlos SainzWilliams Grand Prix Engineering LtdAtlassian Williams F1 TeamAtlassian WilliamsMercedes
41Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls S.p.A.Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 TeamRacing BullsRed Bull Ford
30Liam LawsonRacing Bulls S.p.A.Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 TeamRacing BullsRed Bull Ford
18Lance StrollAMR GP LimitedAston Martin Aramco Formula One TeamAston Martin AramcoHonda
14Fernando AlonsoAMR GP LimitedAston Martin Aramco Formula One TeamAston Martin AramcoHonda
31Esteban OconHaas Formula LLCTGR Haas F1 TeamHaasFerrari
87Oliver BearmanHaas Formula LLCTGR Haas F1 TeamHaasFerrari
27Nico HulkenbergSauber Motorsport AGAudi Revolut F1 TeamAudiAudi
5Gabriel BortoletoSauber Motorsport AGAudi Revolut F1 TeamAudiAudi
10Pierre GaslyAlpine Racing LimitedBWT Alpine Formula One TeamAlpineMercedes
43Franco ColapintoAlpine Racing LimitedBWT Alpine Formula One TeamAlpineMercedes
11Sergio PerezTWG Cadillac Formula 1 Team LLCCadillac Formula 1 TeamCadillacFerrari
77Valtteri BottasTWG Cadillac Formula 1 Team LLCCadillac Formula 1 TeamCadillacFerrari

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

