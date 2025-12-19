New numbers and names for F1 2026 as FIA reveals entry list
The FIA has published the official entry list for F1 2026.
The list contains all 11 teams, including the new Cadillac squad, and also confirms every driver’s numbers for the first season of F1’s new rules era.
Sauber’s name has surprisingly remained despite Audi’s takeover of the Swiss outfit.
The company referred to in the FIA’s entry list is Sauber Motorsport AG, although the name entered will be Audi Revolut F1 Team, as previously revealed following the announcement of the German marque’s title sponsor.
McLaren’s name features a tweak. The reigning world champions will be officially known as McLaren Mastercard F1 Team.
Other title sponsorship deals see Haas renamed the TGR (Toyota Gazoo Racing) Haas F1 Team.
The FIA’s entry list confirms expected driver number changes, including world champion Lando Norris’s switch from number 4 to 1.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s switch from number 33 to number 3 is also reflected in the document.
F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad has taken the number 41 for his first grand prix season with Racing Bulls.
The new addition to the F1 2026 entry list is Cadillac.
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for the American team as they return to the grid after a year on the sidelines.
The full F1 2026 entry list
|NO.
|DRIVER NAME
|COMPANY NAME
|TEAM NAME
|CHASSIS NAME
|POWER UNIT
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Racing Limited
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Racing Limited
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|12
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Limited
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|Red Bull Racing
|Red Bull Ford
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing Limited
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|Red Bull Racing
|Red Bull Ford
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari S.p.A
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari S.p.A
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering Ltd
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|Atlassian Williams
|Mercedes
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering Ltd
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|Atlassian Williams
|Mercedes
|41
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls S.p.A.
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|Racing Bulls
|Red Bull Ford
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls S.p.A.
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|Racing Bulls
|Red Bull Ford
|18
|Lance Stroll
|AMR GP Limited
|Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team
|Aston Martin Aramco
|Honda
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|AMR GP Limited
|Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team
|Aston Martin Aramco
|Honda
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas Formula LLC
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|Haas
|Ferrari
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas Formula LLC
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber Motorsport AG
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|Audi
|Audi
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber Motorsport AG
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|Audi
|Audi
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Racing Limited
|BWT Alpine Formula One Team
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine Racing Limited
|BWT Alpine Formula One Team
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|11
|Sergio Perez
|TWG Cadillac Formula 1 Team LLC
|Cadillac Formula 1 Team
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|TWG Cadillac Formula 1 Team LLC
|Cadillac Formula 1 Team
|Cadillac
|Ferrari