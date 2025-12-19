New numbers and names for F1 2026 as FIA reveals entry list

F1’s governing body the FIA has published the official entry list for the 2026 season.

The list contains all 11 teams, including the new Cadillac squad, and also confirms every driver’s numbers for the first season of F1’s new rules era.

Sauber’s name has surprisingly remained despite Audi’s takeover of the Swiss outfit.

The company referred to in the FIA’s entry list is Sauber Motorsport AG, although the name entered will be Audi Revolut F1 Team, as previously revealed following the announcement of the German marque’s title sponsor.

McLaren’s name features a tweak. The reigning world champions will be officially known as McLaren Mastercard F1 Team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Other title sponsorship deals see Haas renamed the TGR (Toyota Gazoo Racing) Haas F1 Team.

The FIA’s entry list confirms expected driver number changes, including world champion Lando Norris’s switch from number 4 to 1.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s switch from number 33 to number 3 is also reflected in the document.

F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad has taken the number 41 for his first grand prix season with Racing Bulls.

The new addition to the F1 2026 entry list is Cadillac.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for the American team as they return to the grid after a year on the sidelines.

The full F1 2026 entry list

NO. DRIVER NAME COMPANY NAME TEAM NAME CHASSIS NAME POWER UNIT 1 Lando Norris McLaren Racing Limited McLaren Mastercard F1 Team McLaren Mercedes 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Racing Limited McLaren Mastercard F1 Team McLaren Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Mercedes Mercedes 12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Mercedes Mercedes 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Limited Oracle Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing Red Bull Ford 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing Limited Oracle Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing Red Bull Ford 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari S.p.A Scuderia Ferrari HP Ferrari Ferrari 44 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari S.p.A Scuderia Ferrari HP Ferrari Ferrari 23 Alexander Albon Williams Grand Prix Engineering Ltd Atlassian Williams F1 Team Atlassian Williams Mercedes 55 Carlos Sainz Williams Grand Prix Engineering Ltd Atlassian Williams F1 Team Atlassian Williams Mercedes 41 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls S.p.A. Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team Racing Bulls Red Bull Ford 30 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls S.p.A. Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team Racing Bulls Red Bull Ford 18 Lance Stroll AMR GP Limited Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Aston Martin Aramco Honda 14 Fernando Alonso AMR GP Limited Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Aston Martin Aramco Honda 31 Esteban Ocon Haas Formula LLC TGR Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari 87 Oliver Bearman Haas Formula LLC TGR Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari 27 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber Motorsport AG Audi Revolut F1 Team Audi Audi 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber Motorsport AG Audi Revolut F1 Team Audi Audi 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Racing Limited BWT Alpine Formula One Team Alpine Mercedes 43 Franco Colapinto Alpine Racing Limited BWT Alpine Formula One Team Alpine Mercedes 11 Sergio Perez TWG Cadillac Formula 1 Team LLC Cadillac Formula 1 Team Cadillac Ferrari 77 Valtteri Bottas TWG Cadillac Formula 1 Team LLC Cadillac Formula 1 Team Cadillac Ferrari