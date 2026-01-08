Michael Schumacher reminder given to Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 critics

Ex-Lewis Hamilton engineer Jock Clear has defended the Briton following his tough Ferrari Formula 1 debut by serving a reminder about Michael Schumacher’s stint with the team.

The seven-time world champion’s highly anticipated move to Ferrari last year proved to be massively disappointing, as the 40-year-old failed to register a grand prix podium for the first time in his career.

A sprint victory in China served as the highlight, with Lewis Hamilton sixth in the standings at the end of his worst season in F1.

His form in the Ferrari drew plenty of criticism, with his long-term future in F1 being called into question.

Hamilton is “not going to give up”

Jock Clear, who served as Hamilton’s performance engineer at Mercedes, has defended the seven-time champion, offering a reminder that Schumacher didn’t win a title with Ferrari until the fifth year of his tenure.

"I remind people that when Michael [Schumacher] went to Ferrari, it took the team five years before he won anything,” he said in an interview provided by CasinoHawks.

“It doesn't happen overnight, and I said to a few people, sort of middle of the season, I know Lewis [Hamilton] really had a tough time last year dealing with how difficult the challenge was.”

Schumacher did win three times in his first Ferrari season in 1996 and was a championship threat from the 1997 campaign.

Clear added: ”It's reassuring to remind people how difficult F1 is.

“If Lewis arrived and just won an eighth championship, it sort of demeans or belittles the sport somewhat.

“You look at Carlos [Sainz] at Williams, after five races, people were like 'oh, what's happened? I thought he was going to blow Alex Albon away'.

“Look at him by the end of the year. It doesn't happen overnight.

"I think part of that frustration for Lewis is probably that he knows that.

“But, coming back to the spotlight that Ferrari was under. So, he just needs time. Lewis is not going to give up just because 2025 was tough.

“He foresaw it being very tough. Hamilton will come back stronger and harder next year, work on the development, and do everything he can do to see the project through.”

