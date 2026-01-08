The new Audi Revolut F1 Team reached a major milestone by firing up its 2026 Formula 1 car for the first time at the team’s Hinwil base on December 19.

The event marked the first occasion that Audi’s in-house power unit has been run while installed in the chassis, a key step ahead of the manufacturer’s works debut under Formula 1’s new regulations.

“A fire-up is always a special moment, but this one marks a new beginning,” said Mattia Binotto, Head of the Audi F1 Project.

“It is the tangible result of our collective ambition and the dedicated work of our teams in Neuburg and Hinwil.

“Seeing everything come together for the first time gives the entire project incredible energy. We have built a solid foundation for what will be a long journey, defined by our relentless drive to improve.”

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley explained the significance of the milestone.

“This successful fire-up is a critical milestone that validates the quality of the work and collaboration across all departments,” Wheatley said.

“It energises the entire team and provides a clear focus as we prepare for the next phases of development, including the moment we first bring the car to track.

“This achievement brings our first race in Melbourne into sharp focus, and we will build on this foundation as one united team.”

Audi’s F1 entry follows its takeover of Sauber, with the German manufacturer also committing to its own power unit.

Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg will race for Audi in 2026, a season that coincides with sweeping changes to both power unit and aerodynamic regulations.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner described the fire-up as a symbolic moment for the whole brand.

“For Audi, entering Formula 1 is a key part of our brand’s ongoing renewal. This milestone is a clear demonstration of our ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ ambition,” Döllner said.

“It is the result of seamless teamwork and a relentless pursuit of excellence. With the fire-up, the hard work of the teams in Hinwil, Neuburg and Bicester now truly comes to life, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Audi’s motorsport history.”

Audi’s next major step will be its global launch event in Berlin on January 20, where the team will reveal its official race livery ahead of the first pre-season test in Barcelona later that month.

