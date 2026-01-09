Lando Norris names F1 driver he “would love to race more with”

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris says he “would love to race a bit more” with Lewis Hamilton during the 2026 season.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton endured his worst season in his illustrious career in 2025, as he struggled to get performance out of the Ferrari.

He ended the year with no podiums for the first time in his career and achieved a best of a solitary sprint victory early-season in China.

Now 40 years old and entering his 19th season in F1, doubts are beginning to mount over whether or not Hamilton can get back to his title-winning form.

But reigning champion Lando Norris has backed his fellow Brit to bounce back and hopes to count the Ferrari driver as one of his rivals this season.

“We’ve had a good amount of battles already,” Norris told Sky Sports F1.

“I would love to race a bit more with Lewis.

“Obviously, Ferrari struggled a lot more this year than I think everyone was expecting.

“Lewis has proved himself to be probably the best of all time. Everyone knows if anyone can bounce back from difficult years, it’s Mr Hamilton, and I would love to race against him more.”

“Everyone has got an opportunity” to beat Norris in 2026

The 2026 season sees a radical technical shake-up for F1, which is predicted to reshuffle the competitive order.

Norris admits “everyone’s got an opportunity” to take his crown from him, but is relishing the challenge.

“It’s always a privilege that I get to race against someone who is the best in the world,” he added, in the same Sky Sports interview.

“You have got a good amount of those guys; you have Fernando [Alonso], Lewis, Max [Verstappen].

“Next year, everyone’s got an opportunity.

“Everyone’s looking forward to it. People want to come to take my crown, and I want to try to retain it. And I look forward to the battle.

