Unique Michael Schumacher F1 racer up for auction at bank-busting price tag

The 1992 Benetton B192 Formula 1 car that Michael Schumacher raced to his first-ever grand prix win is being auctioned for the first time.

The German F1 legend made his grand prix debut in 1991 with the Jordan squad at the Belgian Grand Prix, before signing with Benetton to see out the rest of the campaign.

Schumacher remained with Benetton until the end of the 1995 season, having won the world title that year and in 1994, before moving to Ferrari for the 1996 campaign.

The first Benetton Schumacher raced was the B191, which he drove from the 1991 Italian Grand Prix through to the 1992 Brazilian Grand Prix.

In that car, he achieved a brace of podiums at the start of the 1992 campaign before the team introduced the B192 from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards.

Schumacher took a maiden victory at Spa almost exactly one year on from his debut with Jordan at the same venue.

That very car, with chassis number B192-05, is now up for auction at Broad Arrows.

The Rory Byrne-designed challenger was powered by a Ford engine and is the final car in F1 history to have won a grand prix with a manual transmission.

B192-05 is set to go under the hammer with an estimated price tag of €8.5 million, and has never before been sold to the public.

The 1992 Belgian Grand Prix marked the first of 91 F1 victories for Schumacher in a career that saw him become arguably the greatest of all time.

After winning two titles with Benetton, Schumacher’s move to Ferrari would ultimately lead to one of the most dominant periods in F1 history.

He took a third world title in 2000, marking the first of four in succession with the Scuderia.

His 91st and final F1 victory came in 2006 at the Chinese Grand Prix, with Schumacher retiring at the end of that year.

However, he returned to F1 in 2010 with Mercedes, albeit to far less success than he enjoyed in his first stint in the series.

He retired for good at the end of the 2012 campaign, having taken just one podium in three years with the Silver Arrows.

Schumacher tragically suffered a severe head injury in a skiing accident in late December of 2013.