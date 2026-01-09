Formula 1 up-and-comer Gabriel Bortoleto believes four-time world champion Max Verstappen would make a great team-mate because of his ability to “unite” a squad.

For much of his F1 career, the Dutchman has built up a reputation of being one of the hardest drivers to have as your team-mate.

In a recent podcast appearance, ex-Red Bull driver Sergio Perez said “being Max’s team-mate is the best and the worst job in F1, by far”.

But Audi’s Bortoleto, who made his F1 debut last year with the former Sauber outfit, sees the positives Verstappen brings to a team.

“Maybe Max will come to Audi someday, who knows,” he said, as reported by Speedweek.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

We work very well together as friends. He helps me a lot. That’s why I also believe he can be a very good team-mate.

“Because when he joins a team, he manages to unite everyone. He didn’t win four world championship titles by chance.

“He became world champion with a team that wasn’t yet a world champion team when he joined.

“Then he helped build it up and ensured it achieved victories.

“That’s why I believe it wouldn’t be a bad thing to work with him.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course, only if he joins Audi, because I’m definitely happy with my team and the project we have here.”

Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 after just a single full season with Toro Rosso, winning on his debut for the Milton Keynes-based squad in Spain that year.

The Dutchman finally won his first world title in 2021, ending Red Bull’s championship drought dating back to 2013 with Sebastian Vettel.

He went on to win four successive championships between 2021 and 2024, missing out on a fifth by just two points in unfancied machinery last year.

Bortoleto was brought to F1 by Sauber last season and enjoyed a quietly impressive first year, scoring points on five occasions.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He finished the season with a total of 19 points and a best finish of sixth at the Hungarian Grand Prix.