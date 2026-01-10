F1 champion reveals what he thought would be Lando Norris’ “downfall”

One-time Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button admits he thought Lando Norris “wearing his heart on his sleeve” would be his “downfall” during the 2025 title battle.

The McLaren driver mounted his first serious title challenge in 2024, though ultimately came up short against Max Verstappen following the Red Bull driver’s dominant start to the campaign.

But with McLaren ultimately ending 2024 with the best car on the grid, Lando Norris came into last season as one of the favourites to take the fight to Verstappen.

In what proved to be a tense 2025 season, in which Norris clawed his way back from behind team-mate Oscar Piastri in the first half of the campaign, the Briton emerged as world champion by just two points.

Intra-team tensions between Norris and Piastri, as McLaren navigated its way through ‘papaya rules’, at times led to outbursts from the former on occasion.

Jenson Button, the 2009 champion and the driver Norris replaces as Britain’s newest title winner, admits he felt this would ultimately be the McLaren driver’s undoing.

“Lando wears his heart on his sleeve,” Button told BBC Somerset.

“And, I have to admit, I thought that would be his downfall.

“His talent is beyond question. His speed is simply incredible. I still remember vividly when he completed his first test in the McLaren in Hungary. He was super-fast right from the start.”

After winning the opening round of the 2025 season in Australia, Norris didn't stand on the top step of the podium again until the Monaco Grand Prix.

He won five more times after this, in Austria, Britain, Hungary, Mexico and Brazil.

McLaren will retain Norris and Piastri for the 2026 season, as F1 switches to new cars.

The Woking outfit will unveil its 2026 car on 9 February.

Unveiling will begin on 15 January in America, when Red Bull and Racing Bulls pull the covers off of their 2026 liveries.

Pre-season testing begins on 26-30 January in Barcelona behind closed doors, with McLaren hoping it has gotten the new regulations right to maintain its current competitive advantage.

