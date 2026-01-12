Williams name long-time F1 hopeful as new test and development driver

Formula 2 race winner Victor Martins will graduate into the role of test and development driver for the Williams F1 team in 2026.

Martins, who was part of the Williams Driver Academy in 2025, assumes the new position for this year, which he will dovetail alongside driving for Alpine’s Hypercar programme in the World Endurance Championship.

Prior to joining Williams’ driver stable, Martins was part of Alpine’s Academy. The 24-year-old Frenchman, who was crowned Formula 3 champion in 2022, finished 11th in his third F2 season in 2025 and won the Qatar feature race.

Martins will share his new position with Oliver Turvey and Harrison Scott, with Williams saying he will “play a crucial role in advancing the team’s development programmes to support our F1 drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz as the sport enters an unprecedented change in technical regulations”.

“Williams is an iconic team with an incredible history and I’m excited to be part of the project to bring this team back to the front of the grid,” Martins said.

“I’ve already had experience working with Alex and Carlos during race weekends, and I’m looking forward to continuing this work with the team in 2026. Thanks to James Vowles, Sven and everyone at Williams for the opportunity.”

Martins celebrates his F2 victory in Qatar

Martins got to drive for Williams during opening practice at last year’s Spanish Grand Prix as part of the team’s mandatory F1 rookie running.

“We’re glad to welcome Victor into his new role as Test and Development Driver in 2026,” Williams F1 Sporting Director Sven Smeets said.

“He is a talented driver who has consistently given invaluable guidance and feedback to the team, improving our on-track performance and supporting Alex and Carlos throughout the 2025 season.

“His recent experience driving the FW47 in Barcelona FP1 and supporting the TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme gives him the real-world context to make real impact on the development of the FW48 and future car programmes.”

Williams head into F1’s rules reset and 2026 off the back of finishing fifth in the constructors’ championship last season - marking their best performance for a decade.