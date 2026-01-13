Why McLaren believe 2025 errors will make F1 team stronger

McLaren insist their mistakes during the 2025 F1 season will only make the team stronger in the future.

The Woking squad retained the Constructors’ Championship in dominant fashion in 2025, wrapping up their second consecutive world title at record-equalling speed with six rounds to spare.

Lando Norris sealed his first world title ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri to become McLaren’s first world champion since 2008.

However, McLaren’s season was not perfect. The British outfit suffered a double disqualification in Las Vegas and threw away a certain victory in Qatar, errors which helped keep Verstappen in title contention until the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

There were also some question marks over reliability after Norris suffered a technical failure in Zandvoort, as well as McLaren’s hardware following several slow pit stops. McLaren’s approach to managing an intra-team title fight also came under intense scrutiny, particularly as the championship battle heated up in the second half of the season.

McLaren boss Zak Brown acknowledged that errors were made last year in an open letter to fans, but stressed they won’t be dwelled upon.

"There were challenging moments along the way, and we definitely made some mistakes that played into the hands of our competitors - which are important to acknowledge - but these were dealt with swiftly and provided valuable lessons that made us better as a team," Brown wrote.

"We are racers and have been in this sport long enough to understand that s*** happens, and it’s part of the game - what’s important is how we react in these situations to help drive us forward. When we make mistakes, we take responsibility. We address difficult situations directly, openly and constructively, ensuring we move forward stronger and more aligned.

"The lessons we learned last year – and there were many – are a part of our constant evolution as a team and will undoubtedly make us better prepared. We’re a relatively young team, but we learn quickly, and we bounce back with vigour and purpose. Championships are won by how teams respond under pressure, and I am proud of how we handled those more challenging moments.”

Embracing F1’s rules reset challenge

Despite the huge challenge posed by a complete regulation reset for 2026, McLaren appear to be heading into F1’s new era full of confidence.

“We are only two weeks into the new year, but we have been in the detail of 2026 for a good while, and there is a lot to look forward to,” Brown added.

“The reigning Champions label counts for little when we are all faced with a regulatory reset. The new regulatory era in Formula 1 will bring new challenges as the competitive landscape evolves, but our aim is to build on the foundations that brought us success in 2024 and 2025 and maintain the high standards required to compete at the front.

“No one can possibly predict at this stage how the field will shape up in the opening races, but Andrea and his leadership team have been quietly working hard in the background for a long time now to give us the strongest possible chance to get off to a strong start.”