1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has revealed the reason he turned down the chance to drive for Ferrari.

Hill, who scored 22 grand prix wins in a career that included stints at Brabham, Williams, Arrows and Jordan between 1992 and 1999, claimed he received a “very generous offer” from Ferrari.

But the Briton rejected the chance to become F1 title rival Michael Schumacher’s teammate at Ferrari because he didn’t want to be a number two driver.

Asked by Stay On Track podcast co-host and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert whether he would have ever driven for Ferrari, Hill replied: “I can imagine there might have been a situation.

“I mean, I had, a basically fundamental rule, which was, I want to be in the best car, with the best chance of success.

“So, you know, if it had been one of the best cars…

“I turned then down because I needed a drive and Jean Todt said, come and have a word, and we’ll talk about it loosely.

“And so I did go to Italy, and I met him at a house. He said, ‘You’d have to be number two to Michael’.”

Hill added: “It’s not an offer you can’t refuse, is it? It’s an offer you have to refuse.”

Hill concluded by claiming that former Ferrari boss and FIA president Jean Todt forgot the conversation ever happened.

“I mean, maybe I should have done it,” he quipped. “Maybe I should have just gone.

“Anyway, it doesn’t matter, because someone asked Jean Todt that years ago, and he denied that I ever went and spoke with him. I must have dreamt it!”

Following his retirement from F1 at the end of the 1999 season, Hill turned to punditry work.

Hill was a permanent fixture on the Sky Sports F1 team since the broadcaster gained the rights to F1 from the BBC ahead of the 2012 season.

He departed the role at the end of 2024 and has since joined the BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and analysis team.

