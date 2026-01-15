WATCH LIVE: Red Bull and Racing Bulls reveal F1 2026 liveries

Red Bull and sister team Racing Bulls will reveal their respective liveries at 10pm in Detroit (3am UK).

The first proper launch event of F1 2026 will see Red Bull joined by sister team Racing Bulls as both teams take the wraps off their new liveries on Thursday night (early Friday morning in the UK).

The Red Bull and Racing Bulls 2026 F1 launch will be live-streamed via the Red Bull Racing YouTube channel and can be watched here:

Remote video URL

Red Bull and Racing Bulls will be the first teams to unveil their liveries to the world but we will not see either of their new challengers. Instead, their new colour schemes will be displayed on show cars.

Red Bull will use the opportunity to officially mark the start of their in-house Powertrains project in collaboration with Ford.

It will take place at Ford’s restored headquarters at Michigan Central Station, with proceedings getting underway from 10pm local time.

Ford Racing’s YouTube channel will also livestream the Ford Racing Launch part of the event, which takes place at 7pm local time (midnight Friday UK).

Who will be in attendance?

Max Verstappen and new teammate Isack Hadjar will be present for Red Bull, alongside team principal Laurent Mekies.

Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad, who will make his F1 debut this year, will also be in attendance and joined by Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane.

New Ford Racing brand ambassador and former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo is also expected to be at the launch.