Ousted F1 driver lands new job in major career move

Former F1 driver Logan Sargeant has been confirmed as a Ford driver in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class in 2017.

During the Ford Racing launch event in Detroit on Thursday night, the American outfit announced Sargeant would join existing factory drivers Mike Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx in the Hypercar class.

The 25-year-old American competed in 36 grands prix between 2023 and 2024 with Williams before he was replaced for the final nine rounds of the 2024 season.

Following his F1 exit, Sargeant participated in WEC’s Bahrain rookie test in November and has also made appearances in the IMSA SportsCar Championship LMP2 class.

Sargeant will now make the full-time move into Sportscars in 2027.

“Logan brings a level of technical sophistication and high-downforce experience that is vital for a programme of this scale,” Ford LMDh chief Dan Sayers said.

“Having an American back in a Ford at Le Mans feels right. It’s a nod to giants like Dan Gurney and AJ Foyt, who showed the world in 1967 what happens when American grit meets global ambition.”

What went wrong for Sargeant in F1?

A heavy crash at Zandvoort was the final straw

Sargeant only managed one points finish during his brief F1 stint, claiming the final point as he finished 10th at the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

The Florida-born racer found himself under pressure due to his poor performances in 2024 and was ultimately dropped in favour of Franco Colapinto for the second half of the season.

Sargeant suffered several big crashes during his time in F1, including a heavy crash in third practice at the Dutch Grand Prix which meant he was unable to take part in qualifying.

That accident prompted Williams team principal James Vowles to speak to Mercedes and Red Bull about the availability of some of the drivers on their roster.

Sargeant would go on to finish 16th at Zandvoort, which marked his final F1 race before he was axed.