Lewis Hamilton to get new race engineer for 2026 season

Lewis Hamilton will work with a new race engineer for the 2026 season, Ferrari has confirmed

There had been much speculation as to whether or not Lewis Hamilton would continue to work with long standing Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami for the 2025 season.

Now the team has confirmed that Adami will take a up a new role within the organisation for the 2026 season.

The seven-time world champion's first year with Ferrari was marred disappointing results as he struggled to adjust to his new team.

Speculation around whether or not Hamilton would continue to work with Adami for the 2026 was rife after a number of incidents indicating friction between the two, many of which were broadcast over the team radio.

In a statement released on Friday, Ferrari said: "Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Riccardo Adami has moved to a new role within the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy as Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager, where his extensive trackside experience and Formula 1 expertise contributes to the development of future talent and to strengthening performance culture across the program.



"Scuderia Ferrari HP would like to thank Riccardo for his commitment and contribution to his trackside role and wishes him every success in his new position.



"The appointment of the new Race Engineer for car #44 will be announced in due course."