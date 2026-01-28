FIRST LOOK: McLaren’s 2026 F1 car finally makes track debut

McLaren’s 2026 F1 car has finally made its track debut during the Barcelona shakedown test.

The MCL40 broke cover on track for the very first time just before 11am local time (10am UK) at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the third day of running on Wednesday.

F1 teams are permitted to run on any three days of their choosing during the five-day behind closed doors shakedown test in Barcelona, and McLaren had already confirmed they would miss at least the opening day.

Reigning world champions McLaren plan to use up their allowed allocation during the three remaining days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to run their testing programme.

The MCL40, which is sporting a special testing livery for the Barcelona test, is first being driven by Lando Norris.

This is the first time that Norris has run the number 1 on his car’s nose as the reigning world champion.