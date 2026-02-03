First Look: Williams reveals 2026 F1 livery after missing first test

The Williams Formula 1 team has revealed its new livery for the 2026 season in an online launch, amid a tricky winter for the British team ahead of the coming campaign.

Williams comes into the new rules cycle off the back of its best season in years in 2025, in which it finished fifth in the constructors’ standings and troubled the podium twice.

It marked the team’s most successful season since 2016.

Hoping to build on this momentum coming into the pre-season of the new rules cycle for 2026, Williams has already faced trouble with its winter preparations.

The team was forced to abandon its plans to take part in the first pre-season test of 2026 in Barcelona.

Initially, it was rumoured that Williams had failed the FIA crash tests, leading to its car going significantly over the minimum weight limit to rectify this.

Team boss James Vowles denied that there was a huge weight issue, but did cite production delays as the reason for missing Barcelona due to the complicated nature of the 2026 cars.

On Tuesday 3 February, Williams unveiled its new look for the coming season in an online launch, moving away from initial plans for an in-person reveal.

Vowles has already confirmed Williams will be ready to for the next two tests in Bahrain ahead of the season-opener in Australia in March.

The team will field an unchanged line-up of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz for the 2026 campaign.

Ahead of its 2026 livery reveal, Williams also announced a new partner in UK banking giant Barclays.

“2026 is the next step on the path back towards the top for Atlassian Williams F1 Team, as we enter a new era for the sport, and we are excited about the season ahead,” Vowles said.

“We have a great driver line-up, some fantastic new partners, an ever-growing fanbase and want to build on the success we tested last year, but we are not naive about the challenge ahead of us.

“Nobody quite knows what will happen at the first racem but we are looking forward to finding out, and hope our fans will love cheering us on with this great new livery.”