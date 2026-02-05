Martin Brundle: Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher “would love” 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1 commentator Martin Brundle believes Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher “would love” racing the complex 2026 cars “because they had the capacity to use all the tools”.

The 2026 season sees F1 go through a radical change to its regulations, with the ground effect machines replaced by lighter and smaller cars that feature new engines with a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electrical power.

Following initial testing of the new cars, drivers have spoken of a number of quirks with the new rules.

These include how to use the new active aero, as well as the demands on battery power leading to lifting and coasting in qualifying.

This has raised some fears that F1 is losing its identity and that the racing is moving away from what it should be.

During a recent McLaren media event hosted by Brundle, the former racer said all eras of car have had an element of managing something, as he addressed these concerns.

“If you’re going to go flat out for a long time, you’ve got to protect things,” he began.

“That’s always been the same, whether it was Stirling [Moss] and [Juan Manuel] Fangio back in the day, or Jackie [Stewart] or Graham [Hill]. Back then, it was dog rings, driveshafts, universal joints, gearboxes in general, engines, suspension rose joints.

“We were always protecting something. Even in the sort of fearsome '80s turbo days, we had 220 litres of fuel, so we were lifting and coasting brutally through the entire race because that was the only way to get to the end with any kind of performance or fuel left at the end.

“I ran out going to the line once and lost third place in Adelaide because I wasn’t careful enough.

“So, you’ve always had to protect something along the way; tyres is a good one, especially these days.

“But the best drivers… I actually think Ayrton [Senna] and Michael [Schumacher] would love these cars because they had the capacity to use all the tools.

“And the people who knew best how to use all of the tools got the best out of the cars.

“I think what’s happened is your universal joints and your brakes and your rose joints protection has now come to your battery, because the cars are now bulletpoof in most aspects.”

Martin Brundle “nervous” about too many overtakes with 2026 rules

The new rules are aimed at improving the on-track spectacle, though Brundle is “nervous” that there may be too many diluted overtakes.

“I think the challenge hasn’t changed.

“What I’m nervous about is four or five great overtakes in a race is wonderful to see.

“And over the years, sometimes that was the season.

“We don’t want a number of overtakes every race that looks like a basketball game score. But, personally, I don’t think we’ve lost the essence.”