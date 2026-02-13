Messy end to first F1 test adds to concern over race start chaos

There was an eventful conclusion to the final day of the opening F1 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain.

First, Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari conked out with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock, before a scheduled practice start did not go to plan.

As part of an FIA systems check, drivers lined up on the grid to practice the start procedure, the first of which was aborted, leading to an extra formation lap.

Second time around the lights did go out. But out of the seven cars on the grid, only three got going. Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli and Sergio Perez enjoyed trouble-free getaways, but things were not smooth elsewhere.

Oscar Piastri didn’t get going straight away in his McLaren, while Franco Colapinto was having all sorts of adventures. The Argentine nearly crashed on his way to the grid as he completed burn outs to warm up his tyres.

Colapinto ended up in the grass and only just avoided the wall. Then, on the run down to the first corner, something went wrong with his engine, putting him in anti-stall and leaving his Alpine stranded on track.

Race starts have become a topic that has emerged during the first week in Bahrain as part of an intriguing element of F1’s new-for-2026 regulations, providing drivers with an additional challenge to get their heads around.

The removal of the MGU-H has made things tricker than before for the drivers, who are now revving their engines much higher and for longer once the clutch has been engaged.

To avoid turbo lag, drivers have been keeping the turbo spooled up for around 10 seconds for the most efficient launch. This also avoids over charging the battery.

Drivers expect more variation and fewer perfect starts, particularly in the early phase of F1’s new era.

While that potential jeopardy adds an element of excitement and unpredictability, it could also result in safety concerns, especially for drivers towards the back of the grid.

“Oh man, it’s complicated,” said Gabriel Bortoleto, whose Audi’s practice starts caused a stir after footage emerged on social media.

“The 10 second thing and then after five seconds I already lost the count and then engines revving up, gear in and out, and you need to release the clutch. It's quite a mess. It was much easier last year. Let's see how we end up in Melbourne.”

It has been reported that Ferrari blocked a previous push to alter the rules regarding start sequences.

Like all things, with practice and time, the drivers will get used to this new factor and end up finding consistency.

But the messy practice start at the end of Friday should act as a warning shot.