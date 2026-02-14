Ferrari hits incredible mileage figure at Bahrain F1 test

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Fred Vassuer says his drivers managed over 4500km of running during winter testing so far, following an encouraging showing in Bahrain.

The Scuderia is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season, where it went from runner-up in the constructors’ championship the year before to fourth.

But Ferrari looks to have gotten off to a positive start under the 2026 car regulations, following the Barcelona shakedown and last week’s Bahrain pre-season test.

The team was third overall on the timesheets with Lewis Hamilton, who suffered its first stoppage of the winter with just 10 minutes of the final session remaining.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur says the SF-26 has managed well over 4500km so far this winter, which tallies with paddock rumours that the engine in the car when Hamilton stopped hadn’t been changed since Barcelona.

Commenting on Ferrari’s Bahrain test, he said: “Yeah, on this side I would say so far so good.

“We did something like 4500km so far. It went pretty well on the reliability, and it’s the best way to collect data and understand what the options are and how we can improve the car step by step.

“We are not at all speaking about performance, so far, but everybody is focused on themselves with their own referencesand we can’t make any comparisons.

“But so far, it went well on our side to build up the knowledge of the car. Still a long way to go.”

Ferrari wary of “huge upgrades” mixing up order further in next tes

Ferrari has largely avoided being dragged into debates on which team has the best car so far, while the likes of Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes have all talked down their performance.

With the pecking order already unclear, Vasseur is certain things will change again in next week’s Bahrain test, as the field will bring “huge upgrades” with them.

“I’m really convinced everyone will bring huge upgrades next week and probably again in Melbourne,” he added.

“It will be like this at the beginning of the season, because the rate of development is very high.

“And it makes sense to speed up the new parts and lead time on the new parts. But I’m focused on myself.”

Testing continues on 18-20 February in Bahrain, before the season gets underway in Australia in the first weekend of March.

