F1 Bahrain Test 1 best times and mileage: All the key numbers and stats

F1 is already halfway through its pre-season testing schedule for the upcoming 2026 campaign

The 11 teams continued their learnings of the 2026 regulations and ramped up their preparations for F1’s bold new era over three days of running at the Bahrain International Circuit last week.

A second three-day test will be held later this week between 18-20 February, before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

Below is a rundown of how many laps each team and driver completed, as well as best lap times from Bahrain.

FASTEST LAP TIMES

Fastest lap times Pos Driver Time Tyre Day 1 Kimi Antonelli 1m33.669s C3 3 2 George Russell 1m33.918s C3 3 3 Lewis Hamilton 1m34.209s C3 3 4 Charles Leclerc 1m34.273s C3 2 5 Oscar Piastri 1m34.549s C3 3 6 Lando Norris 1m34.669s C2 1 7 Max Verstappen 1m34.798s C3 1 8 Ollie Bearman 1m35.394s C3 2 9 Isack Hadjar 1m35.561s C3 2 10 Esteban Ocon 1m35.578s C3 1 11 Franco Colapinto 1m35.806s C3 3 12 Nico Hulkenberg 1m36.291s C3 3 13 Gabriel Bortoleto 1m36.670s C3 2 14 Pierre Gasly 1m36.723s C3 2 15 Alex Albon 1m36.793s C3 3 16 Liam Lawson 1m36.808s C3 3 17 Valtteri Bottas 1m36.824s C3 2 18 Carlos Sainz 1m37.186s C3 3 19 Sergio Perez 1m37.365s C3 3 20 Arvid Lindblad 1m37.470s C3 2 21 Lance Stroll 1m38.165s C3 3 22 Fernando Alonso 1m38.248s C3 2

Mercedes ended the opening test fastest with a 1-2 finish on the third and final day.

Kimi Antonelli was the fastest driver across the three days, producing a 1m33.669s on Friday to end up 0.249 seconds quicker than teammate George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton, who set the pace in the Barcelona shakedown, finished third-fastest in his Ferrari.

As ever in F1 pre-season testing, outright lap times should be taken with a rather large pinch of salt. For what it’s worth, lap times were some way off last year’s pole time at the Bahrain GP (1m29.841s set by Oscar Piastri).

Will we see faster times in the second week of testing in Bahrain?

Antonelli set the pace in Test 1

MOST LAPS COMPLETED BY TEAM

Laps completed by team Pos Team Laps 1 McLaren 422 2 Williams 422 3 Ferrari 421 4 Haas 390 5 Audi 354 6 Red Bull 343 7 Racing Bulls 327 8 Cadillac 320 9 Alpine 318 10 Mercedes 282 11 Aston Martin 206

McLaren and Williams racked up the most mileage by team across the three teams, with both remarkably ending level on 422.

This was especially important for Williams given they were the only team to miss the entirety of their three-day test allocation in Barcelona at the end of January.

Ferrari were just one lap behind in third-place, with Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc managing 421 laps of Bahrain between them in a strong showing for the Scuderia.

At the other end of the table, Aston Martin only managed 206 laps, while Mercedes were 10th in the mileage chart due to reliability issues that largely curtailed Antonelli’s time in the W17.

Aston Martin and Honda have work to do

MOST LAPS COMPLETED BY ENGINE MANUFACTURER

Laps completed by PU manufacturer Pos Manufacturer Laps 1 Mercedes 1444 2 Ferrari 1131 3 RBPT 670 4 Audi 354 5 Honda 206

Unsurprisingly, Mercedes led the way here, thanks to having the most customer teams. The works team, along with McLaren, Williams and new customer Alpine racked up a total of 1444 laps in Bahrain.

It was another strong test in terms of mileage for Red Bull’s new power unit, while Audi also racked up solid mileage given they only supply one team.

Honda are playing catch up after the first test, clocking 148 fewer than Audi managed.

It was a strong test for Red Bull Powertrains

MOST LAPS COMPLETED BY DRIVER

Laps completed by driver Pos Driver Laps 1 Charles Leclerc 219 2 Oscar Piastri 215 3 Carlos Sainz 214 4 Alex Albon 208 5 Lando Norris 207 6 Lewis Hamilton 202 7 Ollie Bearman 200 8 Max Verstappen 197 9 Esteban Ocon 190 10 George Russell 188 11 Nico Hulkenberg 178 12 Gabriel Bortoleto 176 13 Franco Colapinto 172 14 Liam Lawson 169 15 Sergio Perez 167 16 Arvid Lindblad 158 17 Valtteri Bottas 153 18 Pierre Gasly 146 19 Isack Hadjar 146 20 Lance Stroll 108 21 Fernando Alonso 98 22 Kimi Antonelli 94

Leclerc takes the honours for most laps completed by a driver with 219, four more than McLaren’s Piastri.

Aforementioned technical troubles restricted Antonelli to just 94 laps - the fewest of any driver across the three days.

MOST RED FLAGS CAUSED

New F1 team Cadillac stopped on track twice

This is the section no one wants to feature in.

Alpine caused the first red flag of the opening Bahrain test, with Franco Colapinto breaking down inside the first hour of the first day.

The French squad caused two in total as Pierre Gasly also suffered a stoppage on the penultimate day.

Cadillac also brought out two red flags within the first hour of running on consecutive mornings on Thursday and Friday, with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas both sidelined for spells.

Audi and Ferrari were to blame for one red flag each, with Hamilton running out of fuel in the final 10 minutes on the last day bringing out the sixth and final stoppage of the first test.