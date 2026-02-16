F1 Bahrain Test 1 best times and mileage: All the key numbers and stats

F1 Bahrain Test 1 best times and mileage: The key numbers and stats

The final lap times and mileage chart from F1’s first Bahrain pre-season test.

Ferrari enjoyed a strong test
Ferrari enjoyed a strong test

F1 is already halfway through its pre-season testing schedule for the upcoming 2026 campaign 

The 11 teams continued their learnings of the 2026 regulations and ramped up their preparations for F1’s bold new era over three days of running at the Bahrain International Circuit last week.

A second three-day test will be held later this week between 18-20 February, before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

Below is a rundown of how many laps each team and driver completed, as well as best lap times from Bahrain.

FASTEST LAP TIMES

Fastest lap times  
PosDriverTimeTyreDay
1Kimi Antonelli1m33.669sC33
2George Russell1m33.918sC33
3Lewis Hamilton1m34.209sC33
4Charles Leclerc1m34.273sC32
5Oscar Piastri1m34.549sC33
6Lando Norris1m34.669sC21
7Max Verstappen1m34.798sC31
8Ollie Bearman1m35.394sC32
9Isack Hadjar1m35.561sC32
10Esteban Ocon1m35.578sC31
11Franco Colapinto1m35.806sC33
12Nico Hulkenberg1m36.291sC33
13Gabriel Bortoleto1m36.670sC32
14Pierre Gasly1m36.723sC32
15Alex Albon1m36.793sC33
16Liam Lawson1m36.808sC33
17Valtteri Bottas1m36.824sC32
18Carlos Sainz1m37.186sC33
19Sergio Perez1m37.365sC33
20Arvid Lindblad1m37.470sC32
21Lance Stroll1m38.165sC33
22Fernando Alonso1m38.248sC32

Mercedes ended the opening test fastest with a 1-2 finish on the third and final day.

Kimi Antonelli was the fastest driver across the three days, producing a 1m33.669s on Friday to end up 0.249 seconds quicker than teammate George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton, who set the pace in the Barcelona shakedown, finished third-fastest in his Ferrari.

As ever in F1 pre-season testing, outright lap times should be taken with a rather large pinch of salt. For what it’s worth, lap times were some way off last year’s pole time at the Bahrain GP (1m29.841s set by Oscar Piastri).

Will we see faster times in the second week of testing in Bahrain?

Antonelli set the pace in Test 1
Antonelli set the pace in Test 1

MOST LAPS COMPLETED BY TEAM

 Laps completed by team
PosTeamLaps
1McLaren422
2Williams422
3Ferrari421
4Haas390
5Audi354
6Red Bull343
7Racing Bulls327
8Cadillac320
9Alpine318
10Mercedes282
11Aston Martin206

McLaren and Williams racked up the most mileage by team across the three teams, with both remarkably ending level on 422.

This was especially important for Williams given they were the only team to miss the entirety of their three-day test allocation in Barcelona at the end of January.

Ferrari were just one lap behind in third-place, with Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc managing 421 laps of Bahrain between them in a strong showing for the Scuderia.

At the other end of the table, Aston Martin only managed 206 laps, while Mercedes were 10th in the mileage chart due to reliability issues that largely curtailed Antonelli’s time in the W17.

Aston Martin and Honda have work to do
Aston Martin and Honda have work to do

MOST LAPS COMPLETED BY ENGINE MANUFACTURER

 Laps completed by PU manufacturer
PosManufacturerLaps
1Mercedes1444
2Ferrari1131
3RBPT670
4Audi354
5Honda206

Unsurprisingly, Mercedes led the way here, thanks to having the most customer teams. The works team, along with McLaren, Williams and new customer Alpine racked up a total of 1444 laps in Bahrain.

It was another strong test in terms of mileage for Red Bull’s new power unit, while Audi also racked up solid mileage given they only supply one team.

Honda are playing catch up after the first test, clocking 148 fewer than Audi managed.

It was a strong test for Red Bull Powertrains
It was a strong test for Red Bull Powertrains

MOST LAPS COMPLETED BY DRIVER

 Laps completed by driver
PosDriverLaps
1Charles Leclerc219
2Oscar Piastri215
3Carlos Sainz214
4Alex Albon208
5Lando Norris207
6Lewis Hamilton202
7Ollie Bearman200
8Max Verstappen197
9Esteban Ocon190
10George Russell188
11Nico Hulkenberg178
12Gabriel Bortoleto176
13Franco Colapinto172
14Liam Lawson169
15Sergio Perez167
16Arvid Lindblad158
17Valtteri Bottas153
18Pierre Gasly146
19Isack Hadjar146
20Lance Stroll108
21Fernando Alonso98
22Kimi Antonelli94

Leclerc takes the honours for most laps completed by a driver with 219, four more than McLaren’s Piastri.

Aforementioned technical troubles restricted Antonelli to just 94 laps - the fewest of any driver across the three days.

MOST RED FLAGS CAUSED

New F1 team Cadillac stopped on track twice
New F1 team Cadillac stopped on track twice

This is the section no one wants to feature in.

Alpine caused the first red flag of the opening Bahrain test, with Franco Colapinto breaking down inside the first hour of the first day.

The French squad caused two in total as Pierre Gasly also suffered a stoppage on the penultimate day.

Cadillac also brought out two red flags within the first hour of running on consecutive mornings on Thursday and Friday, with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas both sidelined for spells.

Audi and Ferrari were to blame for one red flag each, with Hamilton running out of fuel in the final 10 minutes on the last day bringing out the sixth and final stoppage of the first test.

F1 Bahrain Test 1 best times and mileage: All the key numbers and stats
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox