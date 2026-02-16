McLaren warns of ‘recipe for disaster’ in urgent push to change F1 starts

McLaren are pushing for F1 to change the start procedures in time for the 2026 seasons on safety grounds.

Safety concerns have been raised over race starts following the opening pre-season test in Bahrain, with drivers needing to rev their engines much higher and for much longer once the clutch has been engaged.

Drivers have been seen spooling their engines for as long as 10 to 15 seconds to overcome turbo lag following the removal of the MGU-H. There are concerns the variation could led to more chaotic and unpredictable starts, as seen during the messy end to the final day of running on Friday.

McLaren are among the teams pushing hardest for urgent change, with team principal Andrea Stella highlighting the need for safety.

"We are not talking about how fast you are in qualifying. We are not talking about what is your race pace. We are talking about safety on the grid," Stella said.

“There are some topics which are simply bigger than the competitive interest. And for me, having safety on the grid, which can be achieved with simple adjustment, is just a no-brainer.

"We need to make sure that the race start procedure allows all cars to have the power unit ready to go, because the grid is not the place in which you want to have cars slow in taking off the grid.

“This is a bigger interest than any competitive interest. So, I think all teams and the FIA should play the game of responsibility when it comes to what is needed.”

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri raised fears that F1 risks creating a “recipe for disaster” if the start procedures go unchanged.

“The difference between a good and bad start last year was you got a bit of wheelspin or you had a bad reaction time,” the Australian said.

“This year it could be effectively like an F2 race where you almost go into anti-stall. You're not just losing five metres or so. You can be losing six or seven spots if it doesn’t go well.

“It’s whether we use straight mode at the start or not as well, because I think a pack of 22 cars, with a couple hundred points less downforce, sounds like a recipe for disaster to me.”

It emerged during the test that Ferrari blocked a previous move to change the start sequence.

According to reports, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur warned about the potential risks and called for regulation changes as far back as 12 months ago, but the Italian team’s concerns were dismissed.

Ferrari are said to have designed their new-for-2026 power unit to be able to cope with the turbo lag, and are reluctant for the rules to change after seeing their original fears ignored.

