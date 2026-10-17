George Russell issues Mercedes demand after Max Verstappen resurgence

George Russell has urged Mercedes to get on top of their recent upgrades after Max Verstappen and Red Bull emerged as the team to beat in recent races.

George Russell
George Russell
© XPB Images

Heading into the final stretch of the season, George Russell has made bold claims about what Mercedes need to do to end the year on a high.

Throughout the majority of the 2026 Formula 1 season, Mercedes have been the best team, with Russell and Kimi Antonelli sharing 11 Grands Prix victories, as well as four Sprint Race victories.

However, since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have once again become a thorn in Mercedes’ side.

The Dutch driver had dominated the last two race weekends in Malaysia and Singapore as he took victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, as well as the Singapore Grand Prix. 

George Russell at the Singapore Grand Prix
George Russell at the Singapore Grand Prix

This came after he finished second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing just behind Russell, who won the race at Baku.

Mercedes arrived with new upgrades for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, which was meant to be extend the teams gap over the rest of the Formula 1 grid.

But this was not the case, instead Mercedes struggled with the upgrades at the Sepang International Circuit, which led Russell to revert to the previous specification in Singapore, with Antonelli sticking it out with the upgrades.

Despite these updates, Russell has now told Sky Sports that Mercedes must ‘get on top of these updates’ now there are only six race weekends left of the season.

Russell said, “The goal right now is is trying to improve the car because we were very much the dominant team for this whole season. 

Mercedes' upgraded W17 challenger
Mercedes' upgraded W17 challenger

“Then you look at the recent races, Red Bull have been very much the best. You look at Baku, and Max was a similar level to me, you go to Malaysia, totally different track, you go to Singapore, totally different track again, and he's dominated for the last two weekends. 

“So, right now as a team, our goal is to try and get on top of these updates.”

Despite Russell calling for Mercedes to sort the car for the final races, the team will likely win the Drivers’ Championship at the next Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, but instead of Russell claiming the crown, it will likely be his teammate, Antonelli.

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F1
George Russell
Mercedes

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