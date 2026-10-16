Max Verstappen fourth in FP2 ahead of GT World Challenge qualifying

Max Verstappen’s crew finished FP2 fourth quickest ahead of qualifying

Verstappen heads into GTWCE qualifying fourth fastest
Verstappen heads into GTWCE qualifying fourth fastest
© GT World Challenge Europe

Max Verstappen’s No.3 Team Verstappen Mercedes was fourth fastest at the end of FP2 ahead of qualifying for the GT World Challenge Europe Portimao finale.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion was 20th at the end of this morning’s session, though just 0.4s off the pace.

Max Verstappen had also faced the wrath of the stewards for an early clash in FP1, which netted him a reprimand and a penalty point that puts him two away from a grid drop.

In FP1, only Verstappen and Ben Barnicoat had turned laps in the No.3 Mercedes, with Chris Lulham left on the sidelines.

Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026
© GT World Challenge Europe

But it was Lulham who would ultimately take the car to its best lap of the day in the closing stages of the 90-minute FP2.

He posted a 1m43.229s to move into fourth spot from the outer reaches of the top 10, and would stay there through to the chequered flag.

Barnicoat took over the car for the final few minutes, but didn’t improve on Lulham’s time.

Verstappen will face his first GTWCE qualifying session from 5:55pm local time.

The No.17 GetSpeed Mercedes led the way in another incredibly tight session, with the crew top on a 1m42.988s.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

The No.99 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi was second on a 1m43.084s, while the No.65 Comtoyou Aston Martin was third on a 1m43.168s.

Behind the No.3 Verstappen car was the second GetSpeed Mercedes of the No.12 crew, which was fifth on a 1m43.263s.

The No.991 Paradine Competition BMW was sixth on a 1m43.266s, while the HRT Ford of the No.64 team was seventh on a 1m43.287s.

The No.84 Eastalent Racing Audi was eighth on a 1m43.350s, while the No.80 Lionspeed Porsche was ninth and the No.23 Team RJN McLaren rounded out the top 10.

The No.46 WRT BMW helmed by Valentino Rossi, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen was a distant 49th on a 1m44.150s.

Verhagen took the final stint in the car, having been announced as a late replacement for No.46 regular Dan Harper, who is racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship at Barcelona this weekend.

Tags:

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen fourth in FP2 ahead of GT World Challenge qualifying
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen "out of my comfort zone" in GT World Challenge Europe debut
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao
F1 News
Max Verstappen 20th in FP1 at GT World Challenge Europe Portimao
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026
F1 News
Clever Red Bull loophole to be outlawed in FIA clampdown
Red Bull's RB22 has been the car to beat at the last two races
F1 News
How to watch Max Verstappen and Valentino Rossi race at the GT World Challenge for free
Max Verstappen will make his debut in the World GT series
F1 News
Valentino Rossi admits Max Verstappen will be ‘big problem’ in GT3 race
Valentino Rossi, VR46, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s replacement for Gianpiero Lambiase set for Austin F1 debut
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 F1 season

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen fourth in FP2 ahead of GT World Challenge qualifying
13m ago
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026
F1 News
Lando Norris makes blunt McLaren admission after Singapore GP woes
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Ferrari give F2 driver huge opportunity with promotion to F1 reserve role
1h ago
Dino Beganovic
F1 News
Max Verstappen in trouble with GT World Challenge stewards after FP1 tangle
2h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 fans promised "proper battles" at new African Grand Prix circuit
2h ago
African Grand Prix

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
LIVE: Max Verstappen's GT World Challenge debut - Watch practice and qualifying
2h ago
It will be Verstappen's first GT3 outing since competing at the Nürburgring 24 Hours
F1 News
Major broadcaster at risk of losing F1 rights after 32 years
3h ago
F1 Singapore
F1 News
Max Verstappen "out of my comfort zone" in GT World Challenge Europe debut
3h ago
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao
F1 News
Max Verstappen 20th in FP1 at GT World Challenge Europe Portimao
4h ago
Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026
F1 News
Christian Horner reveals secret battle with anxiety during time in F1
4h ago
Christian Horner