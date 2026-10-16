Max Verstappen fourth in FP2 ahead of GT World Challenge qualifying

Max Verstappen’s No.3 Team Verstappen Mercedes was fourth fastest at the end of FP2 ahead of qualifying for the GT World Challenge Europe Portimao finale.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion was 20th at the end of this morning’s session, though just 0.4s off the pace.

Max Verstappen had also faced the wrath of the stewards for an early clash in FP1, which netted him a reprimand and a penalty point that puts him two away from a grid drop.

In FP1, only Verstappen and Ben Barnicoat had turned laps in the No.3 Mercedes, with Chris Lulham left on the sidelines.

Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026 © GT World Challenge Europe

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But it was Lulham who would ultimately take the car to its best lap of the day in the closing stages of the 90-minute FP2.

He posted a 1m43.229s to move into fourth spot from the outer reaches of the top 10, and would stay there through to the chequered flag.

Barnicoat took over the car for the final few minutes, but didn’t improve on Lulham’s time.

Verstappen will face his first GTWCE qualifying session from 5:55pm local time.

The No.17 GetSpeed Mercedes led the way in another incredibly tight session, with the crew top on a 1m42.988s.

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The No.99 Tresor Attempto Racing Audi was second on a 1m43.084s, while the No.65 Comtoyou Aston Martin was third on a 1m43.168s.

Behind the No.3 Verstappen car was the second GetSpeed Mercedes of the No.12 crew, which was fifth on a 1m43.263s.

The No.991 Paradine Competition BMW was sixth on a 1m43.266s, while the HRT Ford of the No.64 team was seventh on a 1m43.287s.

The No.84 Eastalent Racing Audi was eighth on a 1m43.350s, while the No.80 Lionspeed Porsche was ninth and the No.23 Team RJN McLaren rounded out the top 10.

The No.46 WRT BMW helmed by Valentino Rossi, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen was a distant 49th on a 1m44.150s.

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Verhagen took the final stint in the car, having been announced as a late replacement for No.46 regular Dan Harper, who is racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship at Barcelona this weekend.