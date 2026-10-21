Toto Wolff already “vetting” people for his Mercedes role as he lifts lid succession plans

Toto Wolff admits he is already “vetting” people at the moment to take over from him as Mercedes Formula 1 team principal and CEO.

The Austrian, now 54, joined the Mercedes F1 team in 2013 as motorsport boss and executive director, as well as buying into the squad.

With Wolff at the helm, he has overseen its most successful period in F1, winning the world title with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg between 2014 and 2020.

Mercedes is also on the cusp of an eighth drivers’ title this year with Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is in just his second year of F1.

Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“A clean break is probably not possible”

Wolff signed a three-year extension with Mercedes to remain as team principal and CEO in 2023, which runs to the end of this season.

His ownership of Mercedes has also increased to 33%.

In a new interview on the Cheeky Pint podcast, Wolff has opened up about his life after Mercedes and says he is already putting plans into place.

However, because of his ownership in Mercedes, he doesn’t expect he will fully walk away from the brand in F1.

Wolff is looking at life outside of Mercedes

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be a solid management structure,” he said.

“I believe my job is going to be divided between two or three people that I'm vetting at the moment that I believe are already doing a great job with all of their strengths in various areas.

“And then it’s gonna be different, but it will be a successful team.

“I think a clean break is probably not possible if I continue to own it with my family.

“So that kind of executive, non-executive chairmanship is something that may happen.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But it needs to happen in a very, very precise way. Because you can't be on the sidelines and interfere with the daily business.”

For the 2026 season, former communications chief Bradley Lord was named deputy team principal of the Mercedes F1 team.

Prior to his Mercedes move, Wolff bought a share of Williams and joined its board of directors in 2009, serving with the team until 2012.

He oversaw its most recent win to date at the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix with Pastor Maldonado.