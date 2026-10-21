Lewis Hamilton reunited with title-winning Mercedes engineer poached by Ferrari

Ferrari has made a significant hire from Mercedes

Ferrari has made a significant signing from Mercedes
Ferrari has made a significant signing from Mercedes
© XPB Images

The Ferrari Formula 1 team has made a significant hire from Mercedes’ power trains division to join its chassis unit.

According to his LinkedIn page, Jasper van Schaick has joined Ferrari as a chassis vehicle system specialist in October of this year.

Previously, he spent almost eight years with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrain, joining the outfit in 2018.

Initially, he served as a mechanical engineer at HPP between 2018 and 2024, where he worked on the design of F1 power unit systems and collaborated with the chassis department.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

In September of 2024, van Schaick became concept engineer at HPP, where he developed new ideas for Mercedes’ F1 power unit while continuing to work alongside the chassis team.

His time with Mercedes coincided with Lewis Hamilton’s championship wins in 2018, 2019 and 2020, as well as the seven-time champion becoming the most successful driver in history in terms of race victories.

Moving to Maranello to join Ferrari, van Schaick has reunited with Hamilton, who as at times in recent months expressed his frustrations at the squad's pace relative to its rivals.

Hamilton moved to Ferrari from Mercedes last season, though he failed to score a grand prix podium in a campaign that left him at times questioning his own ability.

But the 2026 season has been far better for the British driver, who scored his first Ferrari victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Hamilton worked with van Schaick at Mercedes
Hamilton worked with van Schaick at Mercedes

Heading into this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Hamilton sits third in the drivers’ standings on 229 points.

However, back-to-back wins in Malaysia and Singapore have put Max Verstappen just eight points adrift of the Ferrari driver.

Should Hamilton finish third in the standings at the end of the season, it will mark his best championship finish since 2023.

Ferrari is second in the constructors’ standings heading into the COTA weekend, with the Scuderia sitting on 444 points.

It has a buffer of over 11 points to third-placed McLaren, who is in turn just seven clear of Red Bull. 

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Lewis Hamilton
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Lewis Hamilton reunited with title-winning Mercedes engineer poached by Ferrari
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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