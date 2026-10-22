‘Free Congo! Free Palestine’ - Lewis Hamilton's plea after Africa’s F1 return

Lewis Hamilton has admitted to having mixed feelings about Formula 1’s decision to revive the African Grand Prix in Rwanda.

Earlier this month F1’s return to Africa was confirmed after Rwanda agreed a 10-year deal starting in the early 2030s to host a grand prix on the continent for the first time since 1993.

But the announcement of the race has not come without controversy, with F1 accused of offering Rwanda a “sports washing prize” by human rights groups who have opposed the deal.

The Democratic Republic of Congo filed a case against Rwanda earlier this year accusing its neighbour of breaching multiple international treaties.

Rwandan president Paul Kagame and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali

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DR Congo said Rwanda had dispatched forces and backed armed groups to carry out unlawful military operations on its territory in the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

Hamilton has been leading calls for F1 to return to Africa but the seven-time world champion appeared to have conflicting emotions as he acknowledged criticism of the race ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

“Of course I don’t get to choose where we go and naturally there’s problems all over the world today,” the Ferrari driver said in a news conference on Thursday in Austin. “I’ve seen many of the stories, but I think we really have to approach it with humility.

“There’s a lot that we don’t know. Growing up in England, they never ever taught us anything about Africa. It needs to be on the curriculum: a lot of the problems they have there are still results of colonialism and the west intervening.

“But if you see the people, you see so many designs that are out there today, top brands come from Africa and it’s got all the richest resources.

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The African Grand Prix will be held on a new, purpose-built circuit outside of Kigali

“I really hope, and I still have hopes, that Africa unites. I know there’s many people that don’t want that to happen because they would be so powerful if they did, but I’m still hopeful that at some stage they will.

“Of course, going doesn’t mean that you neglect the things that are happening there. So hopefully many people start to educate themselves a little bit more about what is happening there, what has happened there for hundreds of years and I hope that does spark the conversation.

“I guess I’ll finish it off with: I think we need to make sure we’re pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine. I think there’s a lot of peace that I’m hoping that at some stage we get to.”