Charles Leclerc casts judgement on much-hyped Ferrari US GP upgrade

Charles Leclerc has urged caution over Ferrari’s much-hyped upgrade despite topping both of Friday’s Formula 1 practice sessions at the United States Grand Prix.

Leclerc set the pace in both sessions on Friday at COTA as Ferrari debuted a significant aerodynamic upgrade on its SF-26 car, which includes a new floor, diffuser and reshaped bodywork.

But the Monegasque was quick to play down expectations surrounding the upgrade package Ferrari has brought to Austin, despite a promising start to the weekend.

“The feeling is quite good but we need to be careful. Obviously it’s only Friday,” Leclerc said.

Leclerc was quick to downplay Ferrari's upgrade

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“We are seeing what we expected but it’s definitely not what everybody thinks in terms of upgrade and lap time gain.

“But it’s been a good day. I think the balance of the car was good and straightaway we started in a good window and that paid off.

“Obviously all the hard work that has been done in order to bring this update as soon as possible is also helping us a little bit.

“But we shouldn’t carry too high expectations going into tomorrow because I feel like the others have more potential to unlock for sure.”

Lewis Hamilton appeared to be struggling for pace compared with Leclerc throughout Friday, with the seven-time world champion ending FP2 fourth quickest, but over half a second behind his team-mate.

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Hamilton had a tricky Friday at COTA

Leclerc pipped Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in FP1 before edging out Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli to the fastest time by just 0.042s in FP2, and he earmarked both drivers as the biggest threat to Ferrari.

Verstappen in particular was impressive during the long runs, suggesting the four-time world champion could be in the best position heading into the rest of the weekend as the Dutchman looks to make it three wins on the bounce.

“Kimi and Max seem to be very, very strong,” Leclerc admitted. “The McLaren I don’t really know yet. I don’t think they put everything together yet. But Kimi and Max will definitely be up there.”