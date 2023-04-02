Leclerc crashes out on first lap of Australian GP

Charles Leclerc crashes out on first lap of F1 Australian GP
Charles Leclerc has retired from the F1 Australian Grand Prix following an opening lap incident.
Leclerc, who started seventh, was tagged by Lance Stroll's Aston Martin at Turn 3 and was sent spinning backwards into the gravel.
The stewards decided there was no need to investigate the clash, deeming it to be a first-lap 'racing incident'.
It continues Ferrari's miserable start to the 2023 season and marks Leclerc's second DNF from the first three races.