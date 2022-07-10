F1 World Championship points standings after the 2022 Austrian GP

10 Jul 2022
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing6208
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3170
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1151
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1133
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0128
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0109
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team064
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team052
9Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen046
10Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team029
11Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team022
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team017
13Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri016
14Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team015
15Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri011
17Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen05
18Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing03
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team03
20Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing00
2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing7359
2Scuderia Ferrari4303
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0237
4McLaren F1 Team081
5BWT Alpine F1 Team081
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen051
7Haas F1 Team034
8Scuderia AlphaTauri027
9Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team018
10Williams Racing03

 

 