F1 2022 French Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
23 Jul 2022
Results from the third practice session at the F1 French Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.
|2022 F1 French Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m32.272s
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m32.626s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m32.909s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m33.255s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m32.293s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m33.376s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.505s
|8
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m33.558s
|9
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.669s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m33.751s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.788s
|12
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m33.841s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m33.869s
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m33.872s
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m33.911s
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m34.031s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.122s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m34.177s
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m34.222s
|20
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m34.536s