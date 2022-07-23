F1 2022 French Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)

23 Jul 2022
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard, France,

Results from the third practice session at the F1 French Grand Prix, Round 12 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

2022 F1 French Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m32.272s
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m32.626s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m32.909s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m33.255s
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m32.293s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m33.376s
7Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.505s
8Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m33.558s
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.669s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri1m33.751s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.788s
12Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m33.841s
13Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m33.869s
14Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m33.872s
15Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m33.911s
16Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m34.031s
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.122s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m34.177s
19Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m34.222s
20Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m34.536s
 