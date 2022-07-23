The Ferrari driver was already carrying a 10-place grid drop into Sunday’s race after exceeding his allocation of control electronics components.

During final practice on Saturday, it was confirmed that Ferrari have opted to install a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger MGU-H and MGU-K on Sainz’s car, consigning him to a back-of-the-grid start.

It comes after Sainz suffered a specular engine failure during the closing stages of the Austrian Grand Prix, the latest in a string of Ferrari reliability issues.

Sainz will be joined at the back of the grid by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who has also taken on a whole set of new engine components.

Their final starting positions will be decided by who qualifies higher later this afternoon at Paul Ricard.