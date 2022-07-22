Ferrari has installed a new energy store and control electronics on Sainz’s car after the Spaniard’s engine spectacularly blew up during the closing stages of the Austrian Grand Prix, forcing him into retirement.

The component changes have triggered an automatic 10-place grid penalty for Sainz, who has already used his maximum allowance of internal combustion engines (ICE), turbochargers and MGU-Hs.

Ferrari may yet opt to take the opportunity to fit a completely new power unit, which would consign Sainz to a back-of-the-grid start for Sunday’s grand prix.

Sainz had already admitted on Thursday that a grid penalty at Paul Ricard was a likely scenario for Ferrari.

“It’s still under evaluation, we are still looking at all the available options,” said Sainz.

“We also need to see a bit how the overtaking is here, how everything comes into play you know with the heat, the tyres and we will take a decision but obviously there is a chance it will happen."