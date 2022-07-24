F1 World Championship points standings after the 2022 French GP
24 Jul 2022
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 French Grand Prix.
|2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|233
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|170
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1
|163
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|144
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|143
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|127
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|70
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|56
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|46
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|37
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DAN
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|19
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|16
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|15
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|12
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|11
|17
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|5
|18
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|3
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|4
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|0
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|396
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|314
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|270
|4
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|93
|5
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|89
|6
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|51
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|34
|8
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|27
|9
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|19
|10
|Williams Racing
|0
|3