F1 World Championship points standings after the 2022 French GP

F1
24 Jul 2022
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari F1-75. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard, France, Race

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 French Grand Prix.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7233
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3170
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1163
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1144
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0143
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0127
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team070
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team056
9Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen046
10Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team037
11Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team022
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team019
13Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri016
14Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team015
15Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri011
17Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen05
18Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing03
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team04
20Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing00
2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing8396
2Scuderia Ferrari4314
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0270
4BWT Alpine F1 Team093
5McLaren F1 Team089
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen051
7Haas F1 Team034
8Scuderia AlphaTauri027
9Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team019
10Williams Racing03

 

 

 