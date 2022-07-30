F1 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)

F1
30 Jul 2022
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,

Results from the final practice session at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m41.480s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m42.141s
3Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m42.381s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m43.205s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m43.434s
6Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.570s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m43.589s
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m43.743s
9Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m44.178s
10Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m44.655s
11Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m44.832s
12Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m45.156s
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m45.570s
14Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m45.624s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m45.638s
16Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m45.691s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri1m45.850s
18Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m45.930s
19Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m46.091s
20Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m48.240s
 