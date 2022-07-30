F1 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
30 Jul 2022
Results from the final practice session at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m41.480s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m42.141s
|3
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m42.381s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m43.205s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m43.434s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.570s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m43.589s
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m43.743s
|9
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m44.178s
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m44.655s
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m44.832s
|12
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m45.156s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m45.570s
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m45.624s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m45.638s
|16
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m45.691s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m45.850s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m45.930s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m46.091s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m48.240s