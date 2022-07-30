As it stands, there is no suggestion that qualifying will be moved from its current time of 4pm local (3pm BST).

Final practice got underway on time with the drivers undeterred by the treacherous conditions as they braved the wet weather during FP3. At the time of writing, conditions have improved and there is a dry window ahead of qualifying.

However, according the FIA’s latest weather forecast, there is an 80% chance of further rain to fall around qualifying.

Should the weather impact qualifying to the extent the session cannot be run as planned on Saturday, then the FIA could postpone qualifying until Sunday morning.

It would not be the first time the FIA has taken such a decision, with the most recent example coming at the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused by Typhoon Hagibis forced the Suzuka circuit organisers to close the circuit on Saturday, with qualifying moved to Sunday morning.

If qualifying could not take place on Sunday and was cancelled completely, then the starting order for Sunday’s grand prix would be determined by the results of FP2 on Friday.