F1 World Championship points standings after the 2022 Hungarian GP

F1
31 Jul 2022
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing8258
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3178
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1173
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0158
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1156
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0146
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team076
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team058
9Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen046
10Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team041
11Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team022
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team019
13Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri016
14Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team016
15Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri011
17Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen05
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team04
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing03
20Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing00
2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing9431
2Scuderia Ferrari4334
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0304
4BWT Alpine F1 Team099
5McLaren F1 Team095
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen051
7Haas F1 Team034
8Scuderia AlphaTauri027
9Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team020
10Williams Racing03
 