Red Bull’s Verstappen roared from 10th to claim victory at the Hungaroring, and was joined on the podium by Mercedes duo Hamilton and George Russell.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari had earlier led the race but finished sixth after being given hard tyres, a decision from his team which seemingly backfired.

Hamilton asked Verstappen about Leclerc afterwards, sounding astonished: “He was on hards?”

Verstappen chuckled back: “Yeah.”

Leclerc raged on his team radio about the decision: "Oh my God. So bad.

"That's why I said I wanted to stay on the medium as long as possible."

"The hards were really bad. Was it the same for everyone or was it only for us?"

His engineer replied: "It was the same for everyone."