F1 2022 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)

Results from the first practice session at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.
|2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m46.538s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m46.607s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m46.755s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m47.396s
|5
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m47.437s
|6
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m47.835s
|7
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m48.081s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m48.310s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m48.420s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m48.474s
|11
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m48.485s
|12
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m48.672s
|13
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m49.470s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m49.664s
|15
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m49.813s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m50.315s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m50.982s
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m51.259s
|19
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m52.065s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|No Time Set