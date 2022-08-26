F1 2022 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)

Connor McDonagh's picture
26 Aug 2022
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari F1-75. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,

Results from the first practice session at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - FREE PRACTICE RESULTS (1)
Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m46.538s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m46.607s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m46.755s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m47.396s
5Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m47.437s
6Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m47.835s
7Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m48.081s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m48.310s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m48.420s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m48.474s
11Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m48.485s
12Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m48.672s
13Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m49.470s
14Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m49.664s
15Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m49.813s
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m50.315s
17Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m50.982s
18Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m51.259s
19Liam LawsonNZLScuderia AlphaTauri1m52.065s
20Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team OrlenNo Time Set
 