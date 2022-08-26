A total of six drivers - Verstappen, Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher - will take grid penalties for Sunday’s grand prix after exceeding their power unit allocations.

The changes were confirmed by the FIA as the cars took to the track for first practice in Belgium.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

Ferrari have opted to change power unit components on Leclerc’s car in order to introduce a new hybrid upgrade, and selected Spa-Francorchamps due to its layout and overtaking possibilities.

It marks the second back-of-the-grid start this season for Leclerc, who suffered engine failures while leading in Spain and Baku. The Monegasque was also forced to start from the back in Canada, where he recovered to fifth.

Meanwhile, it is the first engine-related grid penalty of the year for Verstappen.

The final starting positions will be determined by the results of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Verstappen goes into the weekend holding an 80-point championship lead over Leclerc.

With one Red Bull and Ferrari car consigned to start towards the back, Mercedes could have their best chance of claiming their first win of the year.

Neither Lewis Hamilton or George Russell have been able to compete for victories amid a difficult start to the season, but Mercedes’ improvements have helped them cut the deficit to their rivals at recent races.