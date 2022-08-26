Alfa Romeo’s F1 deal with Sauber to end, opening the door for Audi

The Swiss-based outfit has run with the Alfa Romeo name since 2019, after initially sponsoring the team during the previous year.

However, with Audi’s impending takeover of the team, Alfa Romeo have announced they will no longer sponsor Sauber after next year.

Audi announced on Friday at the Belgian Grand Prix that it would be a power unit supplier from 2026 - the year F1’s new engine regulations are introduced.

The German manufacturer hasn’t yet announced its purchase of Sauber, but is expected to do so at some point later this year when the deal is finalsed.

Alfa Romeo have struggled for results, however, the team is on for their best finish in the constructors’ championship since 2013 this year.

The signing of Valtteri Bottas has propelled the team forward, while Zhou Guanyu has performed solidly during his rookie season.

A statement from Alfa Romeo read: “Alfa Romeo communicates that its partnership with Sauber Motorsport will end within the end of 2023. Alfa Romeo announced its return in F1 in 2017 with a long term plan, and in July 2022 has announced the decision to continue its partnership with Sauber also for 2023, given to the promising results of the first half of the season, both in terms of performances, marketing and positive collaboration with the team.

“Since the economic and industrial turnaround of the brand will be achieved in 2022, Alfa Romeo will now evaluate among the many opportunities on the table, and decide which will be the best one to sustain the long term strategy and the positioning of the Brand.”