F1 2022 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)

Connor McDonagh's picture
26 Aug 2022
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa

Results from the second practice session at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m45.507s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m46.369s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m46.589s
4Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m46.635s
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m46.649s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m46.893s
7Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m46.975s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m47.042s
9Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m47.255s
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m47.346s
11Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m47.520s
12Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m47.617s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m47.658s
14Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m47.782s
15Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m47.867s
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m47.944s
17Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m48.208s
18Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m48.149s
19Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m48.612s
20Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m49.941s
 