F1 2022 Belgian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
Results from the second practice session at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m45.507s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m46.369s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m46.589s
|4
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m46.635s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m46.649s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m46.893s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m46.975s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|1m47.042s
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m47.255s
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m47.346s
|11
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m47.520s
|12
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m47.617s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m47.658s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1m47.782s
|15
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|1m47.867s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m47.944s
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas F1 Team
|1m48.208s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|1m48.149s
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|1m48.612s
|20
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|1m49.941s