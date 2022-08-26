The son of the legend Michael Schumacher is out of contract with Haas at the end of 2022, and his future is uncertain after a season which began poorly but has recently improved.

Daniel Ricciardo’s availability, after his McLaren exit, is among the rumours as the F1 2023 driver line-up forms. ESPN reported that Haas contacted Ricciardo.

“We are going to wait,” Haas team principal Steiner told Sky at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix. “We will take it calmly.

“If I followed the rumours we’d need to open a second team because we have signed everybody! I don’t know who will drive for us!

“We will wait. First of all, it needs to calm down.

“Daniel announced he will leave McLaren so there are rumours out there.

“We want everything to calm down and we want a few more races.

“Mick did a few good races before the summer break in Silverstone, Canada and Austria.

“We are in no hurry.

“There are more drivers than seats so something will be left over for us.”